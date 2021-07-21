Man denies murder charge after unidentified body found on his property

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A Fallbrook resident who allegedly killed a man whose body was found buried on the defendant’s property pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges.

Nicolas Andrew Burg, 29, was arrested Friday in the Riverside County city of Murrieta, two days after sheriff’s deputies were summoned to investigate a “suspicious circumstance” at Burg’s property on South Ridge Drive and found a man’s body buried there, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.

The body was exhumed and an autopsy was conducted on Saturday. The sheriff’s department did not disclose the man’s cause of death but said the autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide, Seiver said.

Seiver said efforts remain underway to positively identify the victim. The criminal complaint filed against Burg identifies him as John Doe and alleges he was killed either July 12 or 13, but no cause of death is listed in the charging document.

In addition to murder, Burg is charged with auto theft and receiving a stolen vehicle for crimes allegedly committed on July 13 and 14. He faces 33 years to life in state prison if convicted of all charges.

Burg remains held in custody without bail.

