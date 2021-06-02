Man denies charges in Oceanside hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A 21-year-old man suspected of striking a bicyclist in Oceanside last month while driving under the influence, then attempting to leave the crash scene with family members, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run causing death.

Rodolfo Pulido is accused in the May 22 death of Gerardo Perez, who was struck at about 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Oceanside Boulevard and Beverly Glen Drive.

Deputy District Attorney David Jarman said the victim was killed instantly, with the defendant’s vehicle crashing into a street sign, utility box and tree afterward.

Pulido allegedly called family members to pick him up at the crash scene.

After getting into another car with the arriving family members, responding Oceanside police officers made a traffic stop nearby and found that Pulido was bleeding and in possession of the suspect vehicle’s car keys, Jarman said.

The prosecutor said that though blood results are still pending, Pulido smelled of alcohol and allegedly showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Pulido remains in custody in lieu of $1 million bail.

