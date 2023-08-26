SAN DIEGO — A man was cut with a knife during an altercation with a suspect in East Village Saturday, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a man approached a group of people at the trolley station at 1255 Imperial Ave. around 1:07 a.m. For unknown reasons, he reportedly swung a knife at them.

After missing them, authorities say the man went to a nearby bench and sat down. At that point, the group of people approached the suspect, police said.

A short time later, the man began swinging his knife again and ended up cutting one of the men in the group before running away, SDPD explained.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the suspect as a black man between 40 and 50-years-old that stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. SDPD says he was reported to be wearing all black clothing with a black backpack.

San Diego Police Central Division Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.