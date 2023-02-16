SAN DIEGO — A man was critically wounded by a drive-by shooter in La Jolla on Wednesday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

According authorities, the victim, 43, was walking away from his vehicle shortly before 9:45 p.m. when he was shot at multiple times from an unknown suspect who was inside of a nearby vehicle at 3100 Morning Way.

The victim was struck by a bullet in the stomach and police say his injuries are considered life threatening. His identity has not been released at this time and authorities did not disclose which area hospital he was transported to.

SDPD said there are currently no suspect descriptions available, or any details about the involved vehicle.

San Diego Police Northern Detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the drive-by shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.