Man crashes while riding scooter, suffers life-threatening head injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 28-year-old man who was riding a scooter suffered life-threatening injuries when he fell on his head while attempting to go up on the sidewalk and instead hit the curb in the Core-Columbia community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred while he was riding a Bird Scooter at 11:20 p.m. Saturday, going southbound on Seventh Avenue, crossing F Street, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

