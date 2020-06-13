Man crashes truck into National City mall

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – A man who police say drove his truck through the Westfield Plaza Bonita mall Saturday in National City was cited for felony vandalism and a hit-and-run charge.

National City Police Dept. officers said the incident initially was believed to be an attempted burglary, but found no evidence of property stolen. The department put out surveillance video of the crash to neighboring agencies and officers from the San Diego Police Dept. found an unoccupied vehicle with heavy damage that matched the description.

The suspected driver, who has not been publicly identified, told San Diego police he didn’t know how the vehicle had gotten there.

Video from OnScene.TV shows mall crews cleaning up damage of mall entrance near the Macy’s store.