SAN DIEGO — A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.

The male driver was riding a 2022 KTM motorcycle when he failed to negotiated a left bend in the roadway and collided with a south curb line, officials said. He was then ejected from the motorcycle.

According to Officer Buttle, the male driver suffered open fractures to his right forearm and closed fractures to his left forearm. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Traffic Division officers responded to the scene and are investigating the collision. Officials said the individual displayed no indications of drug or alcohol influence.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, according to Officer Buttle.

Anyone with information related to the motorcycle crash is encouraged to call the SDPD at 858-484-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.