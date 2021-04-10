Man crashes into home after being shot while driving

SAN DIEGO — Two people were hurt Saturday when someone opened fire on their car, causing them to crash into a Lincoln Park area home, according to police.

The San Diego Police Department said a man was driving near 1350 Euclid around 4:07 p.m. with a woman in the car when a black sedan pulled up next to them. The front passenger of the sedan reportedly had a gun and fired multiple shots from the car window.

Police said a bullet hit the 31-year-old male driver in the back, and he crashed his car into a nearby home. He was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The female passenger complained of pain in her knee.

The car the shooter was in drove off southbound on Euclid in what investigators said was possibly a black Volkswagen Jetta. No further details about the suspect were available.

The police department’s gang detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.