Man convicted of second-degree murder for shooting former boss

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who fatally shot his ex-boss at the victim’s Point Loma auto repair shop more than a decade ago was convicted Friday of second-degree murder.

Nicolas Brito Rosales, 57, is scheduled to be sentenced in December for killing 63-year-old Jalal “Joe” Abou.

On the morning of April 19, 2011, Abou was found lying in a parking lot at his Rosecrans Street business, Joe’s Auto Repair.

Several good Samaritans performed CPR until paramedics took over the lifesaving attempts, but Abou — an Iraq native and father of three who lived in Rancho San Diego — died at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they had seen a man parked near the auto repair business in a dark green sedan with primer spots on it prior to the shooting and spotted him driving away immediately afterward.

At the time of the shooting, Rosales hadn’t been working at the victim’s business for about six months, though the circumstances behind how he left the job were unclear.

Rosales was arrested in Mexico and extradited to the U.S. in late 2017, but was ruled incompetent to stand trial the following year, meaning he was found to be unable to understand the charges against him and assist his attorney at trial. He was also ruled incompetent at a bench trial in 2019.

Rosales was ruled competent to stand trial earlier this year.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.