Man convicted of murder in DUI crash that killed jogger in Lakeside

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) – A drunk driver who fatally struck a jogger on a Lakeside roadway with his work truck three years ago was convicted Wednesday of murder.

Michael Jason Woodfill, 49, was found guilty by an El Cajon jury for the Aug. 27, 2018, crash that killed 41-year-old Susana Gotell, a mother of two. Jurors returned the guilty verdict after less than two hours of deliberating.

Woodfill, who faces 15 years to life in state prison, is slated to be sentenced Nov. 29.

Gotell was struck at around 6:40 p.m. on Woodside Avenue, near Riverford Road, and later died at a hospital.

Deputy District Attorney Cally Bright told jurors Woodfill was on probation at the time of the crash for a 2016 DUI conviction, leading to the murder charge filed against him.

The prosecutor alleged the defendant had a .21% blood-alcohol-content three hours after the crash, nearly three times the legal limit in California.

After striking Gotell, Woodfill’s truck continued down a dirt embankment and overturned onto its side. He was arrested at the scene.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.