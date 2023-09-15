Ismail Abouabid was found mortally wounded behind the wheel of a car in the Southcrest neighborhood on Jan. 15.

SAN DIEGO — A man was convicted Friday for gunning down a marijuana delivery driver in Southcrest.

Ismail Abouabid, 20, was found inside a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound in the 4000 block of Boston Avenue on Jan. 15, 2020, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Witnesses told investigators three male teenagers had been with Abouabid just prior to his death and walked off toward a nearby park just before he was found.

Deputy District Attorney Kerry Conway alleged the slaying stemmed from a marijuana purchase arranged by Raheem Malik Meals, who was 18 years old at the time. According to Conway, Meals robbed and shot Abouabid in the head.

Meals was arrested several months later on Aug. 21, 2020 in connection to the crime. He plead not guilty for robbery and murder.

While back in court Friday, Meals was found guilty on all counts, according to the Public Affairs Office for San Diego’s Superior Court. This included murder in the first degree, robbery, having a concealed firearm on person, and attempted robbery.