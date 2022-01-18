Man claiming concealed gun robs Kearny Mesa bank

The FBI released these photos of man who robbed a Chase Bank branch in Kearny Mesa on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. He was described by investigators as a roughly 5-foot-9- inch, 150-pound man in dark camouflage-pattern pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask. (Photos: FBI San Diego)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who claimed to have a concealed gun robbed a Kearny Mesa bank Tuesday, authorities said.

The thief confronted a teller at the Chase branch office in the 5300 block of Ruffin Road and demanded cash about 3 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

Though the robber claimed to have a firearm, none was seen, SDPD Sgt. Kevin Gibson said.

After the clerk handed him an undetermined amount of money, the thief left the bank and fled the area on foot. He was described as a roughly 5-foot-9- inch, 150-pound man in dark camouflage-pattern pants, a hooded sweatshirt and a black face mask, Gibson said.

The San Diego FBI is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI at 800-225-5324. Tips also can be submitted anonymously to San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.

