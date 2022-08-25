SAN DIEGO — Both a man and his dog were hit by a Jeep on a San Diego street Thursday morning after the animal got off its leash, police said.

The 56-year-old man was trying to retrieve his dog in the middle of Poe Street near Nimitz Boulevard in Point Loma Heights around 6:45 a.m., according to a San Diego Police Department news release. A woman driving a Jeep down the road hit the man and the dog.

Paramedics rushed the man to the hospital with injuries police described as serious but non-life-threatening. The dog was taken to a veterinarian’s office, but officials didn’t have any further information about the animal’s injuries.

The woman pulled over and stayed in the area, speaking with officers. Traffic detectives will investigate the collision further, police said. Authorities encouraged anyone who saw the man get hit to call the department’s non-emergency line, or contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.