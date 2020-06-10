Man charged with possessing Molotov cocktails at La Mesa protest

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man has been charged with possessing Molotov cocktails at a protest in La Mesa, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Zachary Alexander Karas, 28, was arrested May 30 for failure to disperse after police declared an unlawful assembly, according to prosecutors. Karas and his girlfriend were sitting on the pavement near Allison Avenue and Spring Street, and as fires damaged nearby buildings and property, officers ordered the crowd to disperse, prosecutors said. Karas didn’t leave, and after officers took him into custody, they found he had two glass bottles with wicks that contained gasoline, according to prosecutors.

An agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspected them and found they were functioning incendiary devices.

Karas faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.