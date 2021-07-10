Man charged with attempted murder of SDPD officer injured in hit-and-run

A San Diego police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection. (OnScene.TV photo)

SAN DIEGO – A suspect has been arrested after a San Diego police officer was struck and injured by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident in Mira Mesa.

The driver, identified by police as Moises Correa, is being accused of attempted murder.

On Thursday morning an officer initiated a traffic stop on a black Chrysler sedan with an Arizona license plate at Black Mountain Road and Westview Parkway, San Diego Police said.

Authorities say the sedan initially slowed down, but quickly sped away from the officer and attempted to evade the officer who pursued it.

The sedan stopped in a traffic lane, shifted into reverse gear and accelerated back into the police motorcycle that was directly behind it. The impact knocked the officer over and pushed the motorcycle backwards in the roadway with the officer pinned under it.

Police say the sedan then fled the area northbound on Black Mountain Road.

Authorities say Correa was allegedly with a female passenger when the sedan struck the officer.

The homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

On Friday at around 6 p.m., officers developed information that Correa was in the Mira Mesa area.

The San Diego Police Air Support unit located Correa and a female companion, believed to be the same female present during the attempt on the officer’s life, in the backyard of a residence on Dewsbury Avenue.

According to police, the pair got into the house and officers immediately surrounded it. The occupants of the house came out and the SWAT team responded to the scene.

After a standoff that lasted several hours, officers say Correa and the female were not initially located.

During a secondary sweep of the residence, Correa and the female were located in the rafters of the garage, but still refused to come out.

Chemical agents were released into the garage and Correa and the female surrendered without further incident.

The officer, who was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, has been assigned to the Traffic Division Motorcycle Unit for more than 5 years, and with the department for more than 13 years.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.