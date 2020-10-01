Man carjacked while listening to music in parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Thursday were searching for a suspect who carjacked a 56-year-old man while he was listening to music in a City Heights parking lot.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot near the intersection of Euclid and University avenues, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was listening to music in his red 2013 Nissan Versa sedan when a man walked up to the car, lifted his shirt up and showed that he had a gun in his waistband, Heims said. The suspect then told the 56-year-old man to get out of the car, and the victim complied.

The suspect got into the Nissan, which had California license plate 7EKT818, and drove off southbound on Euclid Avenue, the officer said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-11 Hispanic man in his early 20s who weighed between 150 and 180 pounds. He had a thin mustache and was last seen wearing a white shirt and a blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the whereabouts of the car is asked to call SDPD’s robbery division at 619-531-2299.