Man carjacked at knifepoint in parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two men carjacked a man at knifepoint Tuesday morning while he was sitting inside his SUV in a Miramar Ranch North parking lot, police said.

It happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Vons grocery store on Scripps Poway Parkway near Spring Canyon Road, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A man, whose age was not immediately available, was sitting inside his white Toyota Rav4 SUV when two men approached him, Delimitros said. One of the men then pulled out a knife and demand the man’s vehicle.

The victim complied and the pair drove off west toward Interstate 15, the officer said. No injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

