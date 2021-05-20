Man carjacked at gunpoint in Balboa Park parking lot

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Thursday were searching for two men who carjacked an 18-year-old man at gunpoint in a Balboa Park parking lot.

The theft was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on El Prado, off Park Boulevard just east of state Route 163, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim was talking to a woman in his car when two men approached the vehicle, pointed a gun at the man and demanded his car, Heims said. The man complied and the suspects drove off in an unknown direction.

Detailed descriptions of the suspects or the vehicle were not available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.