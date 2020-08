ENCINITAS (CNS) – A man authorities said may have been under the influence of drugs was taken into custody Tuesday evening on suspicion of committing a “hot prowl” burglary in Encinitas.

The man allegedly broke into a home in the 200 block of Fifth Street, near Moonlight State Beach, about 7:15 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The home’s occupant was inside, but “everyone is OK,” the department’s watch commander said.