Man beaten to death near Vista intersection

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — A man was beaten to death by at least four people near an intersection in Vista, a sheriff’s lieutenant said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched at 10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a fight at the intersection of West Vista Way and Valencia Drive found the victim on the sidewalk with severe injuries, said Lt. Michael Blevins of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:36 p.m., Saturday, Blevins said.

Witnesses told deputies the man had been attacked by three men in their 20s wearing dark clothing and a woman in her 20s wearing a gray sweatshirt, he said.

“The victim had fallen to the ground in the street but managed to crawl onto the sidewalk before collapsing,” he said.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit asked anyone with any information regarding the attack to call them at 858-285-6330.