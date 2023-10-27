SAN DIEGO — A man prompted a SWAT standoff Friday after barricading himself inside a hotel room in the Del Cerro neighborhood, authorities said.

Around 10:49 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received a call about a man refusing to pay his bill and arguing with the hotel manager at Days Inn by Wyndham Mission Valley Qualcomm Stadium/SDSU. The man then went back to his room and has not come out since, police said.

Authorities say he is in the room by himself, and they believe he has a knife.

As of 4:30 p.m., the SWAT team and SDPD are currently at the scene.

