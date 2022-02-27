VISTA, Calif. — Authorities investigating a reported assault in Vista Sunday prompted a man to barricade himself inside his home, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an assault around 1:04 p.m. at 128 W. Indian Rock Road. As deputies arrived to the scene, they located the man who has since barricaded himself inside his home since 1:50 p.m., according to authorities.

A SWAT team was called to the scene, sheriff’s officials said. The situation remains ongoing.

