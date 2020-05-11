Man badly burned after getting trapped in vacant day spa

Firefighters outside the spa business where a man got trapped during a fire Monday, suffering severe burns.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man suffered serious burn injuries Monday morning when he got trapped inside a vacant spa business that caught fire in the University Heights neighborhood, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6:10 a.m. at Anna Spa, on El Cajon Boulevard between Louisiana and Mississippi streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived at the single-story building and spotted a man trying to exit the business through a front window, which had bars on it, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters used a saw to remove the bars from the window and rescue the unidentified man, who was taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center burn unit for treatment of serious injuries, Munoz said. Officials initially thought the man might have been trespassing at the time of the fire, but later said he may have been a neighbor who had spotted the flames and was trying to put out the blaze.

An update on his status was not immediately available and it remains unclear why he was inside the business.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes, Munoz said. The blaze caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the structure and $2,000 in damage to its contents.

Metro Arson Strike Team investigators were looking into the cause of the fire.