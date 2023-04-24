CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 59-year-old man who was assaulted at a restaurant in Chula Vista died last week due to his injuries, authorities said.

Jose Perez Fong, of San Diego, was identified as the deceased, Sgt. Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department said in a release Monday.

The incident occurred at Papagayos Grill and Cantina on Otay Lakes Road on April 15. According to police, Fong was assaulted while inside on the crowded dance floor for unknown reasons.

Fong was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit at Scripps Mercy Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries Friday, Molina said.

The suspect has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) http://p3tips.com/409 if they wish to remain anonymous. They can utilize this method to alert detectives if they have video or any kind of evidence to provide.