Man assaulted, carjacked in Fairmount Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 63-year-old man was assaulted and his vehicle carjacked Saturday in the Fairmount Park neighborhood, police said.

The victim was walking to his vehicle parked in the 4100 block of Home Avenue at 5:24 a.m. Saturday when a man approached him and immediately started punching and kicking him, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s 2010 Ford Fusion, the officer said. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

An SDPD robbery unit was investigating, Foster said.

