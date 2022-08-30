FILE — A U.S. Border Patrol flag is seen July 23, 2021, at the Big Bend Sector Headquarters in Marfa, Texas (Fernie Ortiz/Border Report)

CALEXICO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents Tuesday arrested a man in possession of a stolen vehicle with narcotics, brass knuckles and a loaded firearm in the car, authorities said.

The arrest occurred around 1 a.m. while Calexico Border Patrol agents were patrolling sand dunes throughout Imperial County and located a man who was attempting to hide inside of some brush, United States Border Patrol officials said in a release.

While searching the area, agents discovered a bag of a white crystal-like substance on the ground, along with a pocketknife and pipe that were found on the person’s body.

Further investigations led agents to find a white 2011 Chevrolet Silverado stuck in the sand with the engine still running. Inside of the vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Yuma, Arizona, Border Patrol agents found a duffle bag with a loaded firearm and brass knuckles.

The man was placed under arrest and all items recovered by agents were turned over to officials with the California Highway Patrol.