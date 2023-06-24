EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was arrested in East County Thursday for allegedly slashing the tires of a vehicle, authorities said.

The El Cajon Police Department says officers responded to reports of a vandalism in the 400 block of E. Main Street around 7:23 a.m.

An individual informed police that a transient man slashed all four tires on his work vehicle. According to ECPD, the victim owns a landscaping business, and was cleaning a customer’s property at the time of the incident.

The suspect, identified as 67 year-old Richard Sumrall, was sleeping next to the business and was awakened by the cleaning activity, police said.

The suspect allegedly produced a knife and slashed the victim’s tires before leaving the area. Officers were directed to the suspect and he was arrested, ECPD confirmed.

Sumrall was still in possession of the knife at the time of his arrest and admitted to the vandalism, police said.