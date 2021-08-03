Suspect arrested in shooting at brewery

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man suspected in a shooting at a brewery in Chula Vista.

Chula Vista police identified the alleged shooter as 26-year-old Isaac Garcia of Chula Vista.

Authorities said police received several 911 calls on July 4 around midnight about gunshots at the Chula Vista Brewery on 3rd Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, Chula Vista Brewery staff said the suspect was denied entry into the brewery and started a fight with security.

During the fight, the suspect brandished a firearm, fired twice at a security guard and escaped the area on foot, according to police. The security guard was not struck nor injured from the shooting.

On July 24, the San Diego Police Department arrested Garcia during a unrelated vehicle pursuit. CVPD said he was booked into the county jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in the brewery incident.

The case is currently under investigation.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to please contact the Chula Vista Police Department at 619-691-5151 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.0.