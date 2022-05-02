SAN DIEGO – Authorities arrested a man who is suspected of setting several fires in North County in the past week, San Diego County sheriff’s investigators said.

Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department say that 22-year-old Rogelio Ramirez was detained near the scene of a Monday morning brush fire at the intersection of Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard in Vista.

Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of setting the Monday fire, as well as fires on April 28 in Vista and Oceanside. The incidents in April were both vegetation fires and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blazes before they spread or anyone was injured.

Ramirez was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and now faces six counts of suspicion of arson.

The matter remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.