SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Wednesday after a woman was found dead in a Rancho Peñasquitos condominium, San Diego Police Department announced.

At approximately 8:24 a.m. on June 15, police responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported that a woman was dead in the 93000 block of Twin Trail Drive, said Lt. Steve Shebloski in a news release.

Upon arrival, officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel discovered a woman with signs of trauma to her upper body who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also discovered a man at the residence, who was later detained, Shebloski said.

Homicide detectives with SDPD were called to the scene a short time later and are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death as of Thursday.

On June 14, the evening before the woman was found dead, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the same location involving the man who was later arrested. However, officers eventually cleared the scene after being unable to get in contact with the male or confirm that a crime had occurred, officials said.

The deceased woman was described as a 45-year-old woman. Her name has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The man who was found at the scene has been identified as 43-year-old Parrish Chambers Jr., a San Diego resident. He was arrested and booked into jail on one count of murder, Shebloski said.

Police did not say what connection, if any, there was between the victim and the suspect.

SDPD asked anyone with information on the incident to call their homicide unit at (6a9) 521-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.