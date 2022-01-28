Man arrested in deadly East County stabbing

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A man was jailed Friday on suspicion of murder in the late-night stabbing of a woman who died after making a 911 call to report the attack in Spring Valley, authorities said.

Kandynn Taylor Wilson, 29, was arrested several blocks from the scene of the stabbing that took place late Thursday at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Canyon Drive, sheriff’s Lt. Joel Stranger said in a news release. Deputies found the woman, whose identity has not been made public, suffering from at least one stab wound in the parking lot of the complex.

Despite lifesaving measures by deputies and Heartland Fire-Rescue medics, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Stranger.

Wilson was booked just after 10 a.m. Friday into San Diego Central Jail for a first-degree murder charge, jail records show. He is not eligible for bail.

Investigators say they’re still working to learn the motive behind the deadly stabbing and deputies did not disclose details about the nature of the relationship between Wilson and the victim.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.