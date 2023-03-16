SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested in the Palm City neighborhood on Wednesday after a woman told police she had been held captive inside a residence that harbored a dead body, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a call came in around 12:05 p.m. reporting an armed kidnapping at Palm Avenue and Saturn Boulevard. Responding officers found a 43-year-old woman who said she had been held captive by a man for the last 24 hours, police said.

The woman told police the man allegedly threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her. According to her recount, she had only known the man for about a week prior to the incident.

The woman also told police there was a body in the house she was being held at, Lt. Jud Campbell said in a news release.

After escaping the home, the woman flagged down a passing driver to call police, Campbell said.

Following the woman’s report, officers responded a residence located in the 2200 block of Citrus Ave., near the Palm Avenue Trolley Station.

Officers on scene contacted the resident, identified by police as 43-year-old Rafael Banda.

When checking inside the residence, officers located what was eventually determined to be the body of a dead woman, Campbell said. The identity of the woman and the circumstances that led to her death are still under investigation.

SDPD’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate the suspicious death with assistance from the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit, police said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and will determine the woman’s manner and cause of death.

Banda was arrested and booked into the San Diego County Jail on suspicion of sexual assault under duress and kidnapping.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to contact SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.