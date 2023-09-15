A man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a ghost gun in Vista on Sept. 14, 2023. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

VISTA, Calif. — A motorcyclist was arrested Thursday after authorities found a ghost gun and loaded magazine during a traffic stop, law enforcement said.

Alan Altamirano, 19, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of possessing an illegal firearm and ammunition, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, Sgt. Seung Park with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said in a news release Friday.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, where deputies pulled over a man for not having a license plate on a motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s department.

While deputies were initiating the traffic stop, the man pulled over and then ran inside a restaurant, Park said. He was located and taken into custody.

Authorities found that the suspect was in possession of a ghost gun and loaded magazine.

Altamirano was released from jail after he posted $50,000 bail.