Man arrested on suspicion of deadly shooting near South Bay high school

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a suspected gang shooting that killed a 31-year-old man this week in a South Bay neighborhood near Sweetwater High School.

John Edward Sanchez Jr., 25, was taken into custody Thursday along with a female companion after getting pulled over on Interstate 15 north of Rancho Bernardo, according to police.

Sanchez allegedly shot the victim, whose name was being withheld pending family notification, near Highland Avenue and East 30th Street in National City about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, NCPD Lt. David Bavencoff said. Paramedics took the gravely wounded man to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, where he died early the next morning.

Sanchez, a Spring Valley resident, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and participating in a criminal street gang.

Police have released no suspected motive for the deadly shooting and did not disclose what led them to identify Sanchez as the suspected killer in the case.

The woman arrested with Sanchez, 27-year-old Lorraine Booze of Spring Valley, was jailed for allegedly harboring a fugitive and conspiring to commit a felony, Bavencoff said.

