VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Vista after reportedly attempting to steal another person’s backpack while on a North County Transit District bus Sunday afternoon, the San Diego Sheriff’s office said.

Around 2:20 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the bus near Phillips Circle after receiving a call about a fight in the vehicle. According to SDSO, the man reportedly beat another passenger and attempted to steal their backpack.

The suspect was identified by deputies after their arrival and was taken into custody. Their identity has not been disclosed by law enforcement at this time, nor did authorities say what charges the man could be facing.

Whether the victim sustained any injuries in the altercation and their current condition is not known at this time.

Details about what led to the altercation remain under investigation by law enforcement. However, video of the arrest shows deputies placing what appeared to be a firearm into an evidence bag. It is unclear if the item played a role in the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the SDSO Vista Station at 760-940-4551 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.