Man arrested on suspicion of 4 San Diego shootings dating to 2019

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File – A San Diego Police Department vehicle pictured near crime scene tape.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was behind bars Thursday in connection with four Grantville-area shootings, including one that killed a 35-year-old man more than two years ago.

Richard Lamont Cowan, 40, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder and three counts of assault with a firearm, according to police.

Cowan allegedly gunned down Mario “Tony” Bullard of San Diego in the 6200 block of Holabird Street shortly before 3 a.m. on May 21, 2019.

“Over the course of the next two years, detectives … investigated at least three other shooting incidents in the surrounding area,” San Diego Police Department Lt. Andra Brown said.

Detectives ultimately identified Cowan as the alleged perpetrator in the slaying of Bullard and as a suspect in the other shootings, which did not result in fatalities, Brown said.

Police did not disclose suspected motives in any of the cases. Details about the non-lethal shootings attributed to Cowan, including when and where they occurred, were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News