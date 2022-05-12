CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of a stabbing death that happened in Chula Vista in 2020, police said.

Raymond Lynde, 30, of Chula Vista, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force at San Ysidro Port of Entry after an arrest warrant was issued for Lynde in August 2020, Chula Vista Police Department said in a press release Thursday. Lynde is suspected of killing 23-year-old Ariel Burquez and was arrested and booked into San Diego County Jail.

On July 18 in 2000, officers found Burquez with multiple stab wounds in the 200 block of Rancho Drive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined Burquez and Lynde had an argument outside of their apartment complex when the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim numerous times and ran away from the scene, according to police.

“For almost two years, law enforcement sought to locate and arrest Lynde who was believed to be hiding in Mexico,” CVPD stated.

The arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 1:30 p.m.