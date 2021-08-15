Man arrested in Vista homicide case identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a Vista man in his home last weekend, the department announced Sunday.

Jheran Beverson was arrested Saturday and booked at 7:46 p.m. for the murder of 52-year-old Shannon Betz, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver. He was being held without bail at the Vista Detention Center, according to jail records.

Betz was found dead by his roommate at their residence in the 1100 block of Delpy View Point around 9:15 p.m. Aug. 8, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials.

Betz suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, Seiver said.

A motive for the killing was not released by the department.

