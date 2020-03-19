Man stabbed while protecting woman on trolley: police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing a man on a Green Line trolley.

The attack occurred near the Middletown Station about 6:35 p.m., said San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

According to police, the 38-year-old victim and his 22-year-old female friend were passengers on the trolley when a man, later identified as Joshua Scales, allegedly walked toward the unidentified woman with a knife in his hand, Heims said.

Her friend then got in front of the woman and was stabbed in the neck area, Heims said. Though wounded, the victim then tackled Scales, disarmed him and held him down until he was arrested by police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said. His condition was unknown.

Scales was arrested and booked into the San Diego County jail.