Man arrested in teen’s shooting outside dispensary

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old was arrested in Las Vegas in connection with the shooting of a teen outside a marijuana dispensary in East County, according to authorities.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said an arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Richard Anthony Bell of El Cajon on Dec. 8, four days after a teen was shot outside an unlicensed marijuana dispensary in unincorporated El Cajon. The 16-year-old victim had critical injuries and was still hospitalized Sunday.

Authorities said the United States Marshals Service helped in the search for Bell and arrested him outside a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 11. He is being held on $2 million bail for the fugitive warrant and is awaiting extradition proceedings to be returned to San Diego County.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and didn’t have anything to do with the unlicensed dispensary near where it happened, the sheriff’s department said.