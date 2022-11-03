SAN DIEGO — Officers arrested a man suspected of violating the terms of his parole and of committing several robberies in East County, authorities said.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a robbery at a Vans store in the 800 block of N. Second Street, El Cajon police said. Police say the crime was similar to a series of robberies from over the past week.

Officers searched the area for a vehicle they say was associated with the other robberies and found it at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Broadway, police said.

When officers surrounded one of the units, several people came out, including a man police suspected in two other recent robberies in the area.

Police arrested Traveon Matthews, 28, on suspicion of violating the terms of his state parole and booked him into San Diego County Jail. Police then added charges for four robberies, including three in El Cajon and one in Lakeside.

Police say they searched the apartment and found stolen items, and later, a replica firearm that investigators suspect Matthews may have used in the robberies.

Matthews is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Anyone with information about the series of robberies is asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.