Man arrested in Gaslamp murder

SAN DIEGO — A 27-year-old man is facing a murder charge in the death of a 22-year-old in Gaslamp Quarter.

Police and fire rescue were called to 5th Avenue and E Street on Nov. 12 just before 9:45 p.m. They found 22-year-old Angel Maravilla with a bullet wound in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Maravilla and a companion got into a fight with a third man, who pulled out a gun and shot Maravilla. Police said surveillance footage from several businesses in the area helped officers identify a suspect.

Police arrested 27-year-old Reuben David Velazquez Sunday for Maravilla’s murder. Police are asking anyone with information about the murder to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2291 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.