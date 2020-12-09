Man arrested in fatal shooting that killed 19-year-old woman in Bonita

A 20-year-old Chula Vista man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman in Bonita on July 4. (OnScene.TV)

BONITA (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday arrested a 20-year-old Chula Vista man for allegedly shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman in Bonita on July 4.

Janessa Delvalle was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Cedarwood Road, near Briarwood Road, about 7:40 p.m. July 4, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Delvalle was suffering from a gunshot wound, and detectives initially said she was shot following a fight between several women in the parking lot.

Delvalle was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital, Seiver said.

Sheriff’s detectives identified Giovanny Rodriguez as the suspect, and he was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for murder on Wednesday, according to Seiver.

Further details were not released.