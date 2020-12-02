Man arrested in fatal El Cajon stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was behind bars Wednesday in connection with the slaying of an El Cajon man who was found stabbed to death in his home six weeks ago.

Members of a fugitive task force arrested 25-year-old Gustavo Rojas Salgado of San Diego in Spring Valley on Sunday evening for allegedly killing Victor Saul Garcia Jr., 33, El Cajon police Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

About 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23, a family member found Garcia dead in his residence just north of Interstate 8 and east of state Route 67.

“Officers noted that it appeared there had been a struggle, and the victim (had been) stabbed several times,” MacArthur said.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Salgado as the alleged killer and revealed no suspected motive for the stabbing.

Salgado was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and domestic violence. The reason for the latter charge was unclear.

The suspect was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 8.