Man arrested in fatal East Village shooting

A man died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, after being shot in front of an Albertsons grocery store in the East Village, local authorities say.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A suspect was jailed Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a man fatally wounded this week on an East Village roadside.

Homicide detectives arrested Tyler Paul Cosby, 23, of San Diego this morning for allegedly gunning down the 37-year-old victim near a downtown supermarket late Tuesday evening, according to Lt. Andra Brown.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire found the mortally wounded man lying in front of the entrance to a parking garage in the 1400 block of G Street shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, Brown said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Witnesses to the shooting reported seeing a man in a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black hat running through the garage following the gunshots, then fleeing the area to the west on Market Street, the lieutenant said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the slaying.

Cosby was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 8.

