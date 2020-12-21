Man arrested in fatal East County shopping center shooting

Police arrested a suspect Friday in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Escondido resident, which happened Dec. 11 in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village in La Mesa. (Kelsey Christensen)

LA MESA (CNS) – A suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in the parking lot of the Marketplace at Lake Murray Village, La Mesa police announced Monday.

Alexander Cesar Nghiem was arrested Friday outside his residence in San Diego and booked into San Diego County Central Jail on suspicion of murder, La Mesa Police Department Sgt. Dan Herrin said. His age was not listed.

Police responded around 9:40 p.m. Dec. 11 to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the parking lot of the shopping center at 5600 Lake Murray Blvd.

Responding officers located an unresponsive shooting victim, identified as Di’Marcus Lavonne Mayes of Escondido. Mayes had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Officers immediately began CPR and rendered aid to Mayes until paramedics arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with any additional information on the homicide or witnesses to the shooting should contact the La Mesa Police Department at 619-667-1400. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers’ toll-free line at 888-580-8477.