Murder, arson suspect arrested after house fire

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police arrested an Escondido resident on suspicion of murder and arson Wednesday, three days after a man died following a house fire.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 600 block of Waverly Place, Escondido police said. When firefighters entered the home, they found an unresponsive man inside. The man was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died.

“The victim, who’s identity is still being withheld, sustained injuries consistent with being assaulted prior to the fire in the home being set,” Escondido police said. “Evidence obtained from the scene indicates that the fire was deliberately set.”

Officers stopped Jose Trinidad Romero, 32, in his truck in Escondido and arrested him. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder and arson.

Romero and the victim knew each other, police said, but investigators were still working to learn more about their relationship and whether any events or motives led up to the incident.