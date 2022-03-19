SAN DIEGO — Authorities have arrested the man suspected of shooting and killing a woman from a moving car on the freeway earlier this month, officials said.

Officers took 47-year-old Thomas Evans III into custody at a home in La Mesa Saturday morning, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez told City News Service. He was booked into San Diego Central Jail and faces several potential felony charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police suspect Evans of gunning down 27-year-old Saundralina Williams on March 5. Williams was driving through the Spring Valley area with two passengers when another car pulled up behind her on state Route 94, according to CHP. That driver opened fire, hitting Williams and causing her to crash into the center divider.

Williams was taken to the hospital for treatment but died several days later. She was a National City resident, according to police. Authorities said her passengers were unharmed in the shooting.

Officials did not immediately outline how investigators connected Evans to the killing. As they made the arrest Saturday, police found what they believe to be the murder weapon, Sanchez told CNS.

“The CHP Border Division’s Special Investigations Unit has been working around the clock to find the person responsible for this senseless crime,” CHP Chief Scott Parker said in a statement. “We know the arrest will not bring Ms. Williams back, but we hope that the arrest of the man suspected of her murder will give her family some closure.”

Evans will attend an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the CHP Investigative Service Unit at 858-650-3620.

City News Service contributed to this report.