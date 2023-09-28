SAN DIEGO — A man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a shooting that occurred in Spring Valley earlier this month.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place around 1 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, near the 10000 block of Chavacan Lane.

Deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Station arrived at the location and found over a dozen gun casings, along with multiple bullet holes to a nearby home.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the incident.

An investigation was conducted by Rancho San Diego detectives with assistance from the San Diego Police Department. Detectives were able to identify 46-year-old Benjamin Bautista as the suspect in the shooting.

Around 8 a.m. Wednesday, authorities say Rancho San Diego detectives, along with their Crime Suppression Team, arrested Bautista near the 3200 block of Towser Street in the City of San Diego.

An AR-15 “ghost gun” and multiple high-capacity magazines were located by SDPD during a related investigation, the sheriff’s department explained. The firearm has been linked to the Sept. 4 shooting and was recovered by authorities.

Bautista was booked into the San Diego Central Jail. He’s currently facing charges on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling and negligent discharge of a firearm.