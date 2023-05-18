SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a sexual assault and burglary attempt, said the San Diego Police Department.

The arrest follows an incident that occurred around 3 a.m. on March 25 when authorities say a man entered the home of a woman in the 2800 block of Boston Avenue in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.

SDPD says the man attempted to sexually assault the woman while she was sleeping. The victim was able to get away and call police, but police say the suspect fled the residence before officers arrived on scene.

SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit immediately began to investigate the incident, which eventually led to a person of interest being identified in the case. On April 7, authorities notified the public that they were seeking help in identifying the suspect and provided images of the individual.

In the following days, SDPD received several tips from people within the community that they say led to the identity of the suspect being discovered. Darius Dewayne Hargrove was officially taken into custody Thursday on charges of attempted sexual assault and burglary. He was booked into the San Diego County Jail.

SDPD thanked the public for their vigilance and for “bringing justice to the victim of an attempted sexual assault.”

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.